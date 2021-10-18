Ispolink (ISP) Reaches Market Cap of $6.55 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Ispolink has a market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00195958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,998,794,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

