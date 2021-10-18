J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after buying an additional 762,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.86.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.05. 1,039,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,439. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.