J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after buying an additional 762,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JBHT stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.05. 1,039,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,439. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.92.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
