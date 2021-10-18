J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Argus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,045,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

