J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.85.

Shares of JBHT opened at $190.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

