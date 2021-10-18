J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $192.00 at Cowen

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $169.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.05.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $190.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.