Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Shares of JSE opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.20) on Thursday. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a market cap of £424.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Jadestone Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

