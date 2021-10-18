Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $140.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

