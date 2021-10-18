JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.10

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 88582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 30.61%.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: Brazil, Seara, Beef USA, Pork USA, Chicken USA and Others. The Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

