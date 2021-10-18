Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €46.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.28 ($54.44).

Shares of ALO opened at €31.25 ($36.76) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.49. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

