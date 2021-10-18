Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €201.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €183.40 ($215.76).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE opened at €135.90 ($159.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €140.71 and a 200 day moving average of €152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.