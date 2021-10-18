JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 132.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,381,000 after buying an additional 892,113 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.47. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

