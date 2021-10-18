Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0510 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $651,415.15 and $103,408.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00198122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00089292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

