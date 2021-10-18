JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $829.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.56. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

