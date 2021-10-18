Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $253.64 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.39 and a 12 month high of $260.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.04.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

