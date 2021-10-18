JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABI. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.02 ($75.32).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

