JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 13,950 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $97.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

