JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

