JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $240.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.42.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $210.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.21. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $122.73 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

