JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 102,371 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 324.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM stock opened at $183.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.