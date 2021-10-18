JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 224,208 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Koppers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

