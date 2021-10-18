Jump Financial LLC Acquires 4,753 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,561. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.