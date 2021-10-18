Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United States Steel by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 904.6% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 27.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after buying an additional 915,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after buying an additional 737,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,817,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.