Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 226.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,707 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 695.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $95,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth $109,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

NYSE TWI opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.29 million, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.54.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.