Jump Financial LLC Invests $355,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,563,000 after purchasing an additional 319,731 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 185,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 177,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,216,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

CALM opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.47 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

