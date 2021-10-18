Jump Financial LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 201.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 367.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 90,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 82,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS opened at $416.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $419.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

