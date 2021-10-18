Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEEL opened at $2.26 on Monday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEEL shares. Roth Capital raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

