Jump Financial LLC Reduces Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,984 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of TS opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

