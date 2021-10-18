Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNNNF opened at $27.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. Kainos Group has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $27.70.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.