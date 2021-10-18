Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Short Interest Update

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Kaleyra news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $111,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,744.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,981 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,151. The firm has a market cap of $438.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.55. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

KLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

