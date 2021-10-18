Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

KRTX stock opened at $123.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.