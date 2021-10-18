Kathleen Bender Patton Sells 16,497 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 16,497 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $579,704.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kathleen Bender Patton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Kathleen Bender Patton sold 3,503 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $122,990.33.

On Friday, August 6th, Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 623,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 31.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 95.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 217,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

