Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 19,068 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,734,760 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian accounts for 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.37% of First Hawaiian worth $417,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after buying an additional 113,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,153,000 after buying an additional 305,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after buying an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,553,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,871,000 after buying an additional 2,914,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.62 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.