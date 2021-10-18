Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $245.72 Million Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,905 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 11.60% of HeadHunter Group worth $245,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after buying an additional 1,278,477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $184,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after buying an additional 699,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

HHR stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.