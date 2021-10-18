Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $316.29 Million Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,113 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AAON worth $316,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AAON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AAON by 62.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AAON by 62.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AAON by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.