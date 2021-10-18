Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $348.89 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423,144 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.15% of Morningstar worth $348,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Morningstar by 60.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,264,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $2,703,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,793 shares of company stock valued at $65,065,395. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $274.42 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.75 and a fifty-two week high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

