Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,780 shares during the quarter. Avalara makes up approximately 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $522,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 36,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $172.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -183.88 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

