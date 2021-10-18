KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Director Thomas W. Gilligan Sells 35,222 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in KB Home by 2,948.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

