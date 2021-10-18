KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KDDIY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 128,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,911. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

