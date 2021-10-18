Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $66.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.78.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,986,473. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 47.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.48. 1,610,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

