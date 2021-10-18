Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 11,797 shares.The stock last traded at $19.95 and had previously closed at $19.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $785.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

