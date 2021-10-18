Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on the stock.

Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 459 ($6.00) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 431.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a market cap of £503.69 million and a P/E ratio of 12.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Michael Carvill purchased 20,000 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

