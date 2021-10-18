Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Keppel has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.3265 dividend. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

