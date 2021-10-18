Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPRUY shares. HSBC cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

