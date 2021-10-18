Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Reduced by Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737,852 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 8.3% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $89,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 50,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

