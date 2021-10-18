Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.93. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

