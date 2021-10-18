Kimco Realty Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after acquiring an additional 978,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,347,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

