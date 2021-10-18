King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,001 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $48,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in ANSYS by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,160,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $358.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.47 and a 200-day moving average of $353.09.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

