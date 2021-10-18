King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,959 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 74,612 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 222.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

