King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $91,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $197.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.65.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

