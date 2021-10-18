Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to post sales of $39.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.20 million and the lowest is $39.01 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $34.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $157.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.19 million to $157.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $157.59 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $160.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 5,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

